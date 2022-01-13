Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

End-of-year data raises mental health concerns

Mental Health Medication prescriptions in Arkansas saw the third highest raise nationwide in...
Mental Health Medication prescriptions in Arkansas saw the third highest raise nationwide in the past year.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, the state of Arkansas saw a 34% increase in the number of people that have a prescription for mental health medication.

It is a number that therapist CaSandra Patterson says does not surprise her.

“I am not surprised because there are more people are that struggling,” said Patterson.” You know our bodies are made for short times of stress, extra stress and this is prolonged, and that is what has happened during the pandemic.”

She believes COVID is part of the reason the number has jumped so high. Mental health therapist Shelby Day agrees that COVID is an issue but stresses there are more factors.

“With COVID and all of the serve weather we have had in this area over the past year, I understand why people have anxiety and stress,” said Day.

Patterson says that the number of prescriptions is a result of adults but the reason it is so high might be due to more children struggling.

“You know they had things at school that were important to them like social activities, sporting activities, band, and things like that and they had to stop those things that they loved,” said Patterson.

Both therapists stressed the same thing, there is always help. They mentioned the fact that not enough people come forward when they are struggling and it’s important to know that someone is there for you.

“Just focus on the things you can control,” said Day. “With all the negative going around, we forget to focus on the positives and the good things we have in our life.”

Arkansas’ 34% increase was third nationwide is a statistic that the therapists hope will decrease in the next year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
FBI responds to agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.
Morning house fire claims one life
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools

Latest News

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
One dead after agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
U.S. Steel announced Tuesday that it hopes to break ground on the Osceola site for the plant...
Arkansas governor: New mill to help state lure auto industry
CCJPL distributing tests to people in the community
COVID-19 testing kits in high demand
There is high demand in Region 8 for at-home COVID-19 tests, due to a spike in cases.
COVID-19 testing kits in high demand