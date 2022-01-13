Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts

Details are very limited on Wednesday afternoon shooting
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI was still on the ground in Jonesboro, investigating an agent-involved shooting we first reported on Wednesday.

Details are still very limited at this time. As for the names involved in the incident, officials have not released any details.

However, we can confirm the FBI was active on Falls Street in Jonesboro on Thursday. They had a photographer on the ground and a drone in the air to document the area.

They couldn’t provide any new information, but several people who were at nearby businesses gave witness reactions.

A woman at On Q Real Estate and Property Management that wished to remain anonymous said she was in the back of the store Wednesday when she heard a loud bang. She said she thought someone was banging on the door so she went to check.

When she did, there was a large police presence all down the road.

After a few minutes, an officer came to the door and escorted her out. She asked if she was in any danger, and was told: “not anymore.”

This is still an ongoing story and we will relay any details as we get them, though it could be some time before any official report is released by the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
As much as 4 inches of snow is expected with higher elevations receiving as much 6 inches or...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8 counties
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The local course, Disc side of Heaven, which plays host the Jonesboro Open each year.
New sport taking Northeast Arkansas by storm
Representatives with the HUB are reaching out to the community for help.
The HUB hands out lunches, need for donations growing
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
FILE - In an opinion, the Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration on the rule...
Lawmakers, officials react to Supreme Court ruling