FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI was still on the ground in Jonesboro, investigating an agent-involved shooting we first reported on Wednesday.

Details are still very limited at this time. As for the names involved in the incident, officials have not released any details.

However, we can confirm the FBI was active on Falls Street in Jonesboro on Thursday. They had a photographer on the ground and a drone in the air to document the area.

They couldn’t provide any new information, but several people who were at nearby businesses gave witness reactions.

A woman at On Q Real Estate and Property Management that wished to remain anonymous said she was in the back of the store Wednesday when she heard a loud bang. She said she thought someone was banging on the door so she went to check.

When she did, there was a large police presence all down the road.

After a few minutes, an officer came to the door and escorted her out. She asked if she was in any danger, and was told: “not anymore.”

This is still an ongoing story and we will relay any details as we get them, though it could be some time before any official report is released by the FBI.

