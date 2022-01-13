Former A-State assistant David Gunn named Paragould head football coach

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime college assistant returns to the high school sidelines.

Paragould announced Tuesday that David Gunn would be the new head football coach. A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.

Welcome "HOME" to Northeast Arkansas! Help us welcome Coach David Gunn and his wife, Aleachia to the Ram Family! #RamsUp! Posted by Paragould School District on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Gunn played for the Razorbacks in the 1980′s. He was on Red Wolves coaching staffs under Steve Roberts, Hugh Freeze, and Gus Malzahn. Gunn was the A-State defensive backs coach in 2012, he coached the running backs from 2001-2011. Gunn served as the interim A-State head coach in the 2012 GoDaddy Bowl. He was the assistant athletic director for football at Auburn from 2013-2017.

The Arkansas native was Little Rock McClellan head coach from 1996 to 2001, leading the Crimson Lions to a pair of state playoff appearances. Gunn was on the Watson Chapel staff that won the 1996 state championship.

Gunn aims to turn around a Paragould program that was 0-9 in 2020. The Rams haven’t reached the state playoffs since 2004.

