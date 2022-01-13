The HUB hands out lunches, need for donations growing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Helping the Underserved Belong Homeless Resource Center in Jonesboro gave out lunches Thursday to the homeless population. Though things are going well for now, they will soon be in need of more donations.

When winter weather hit Northeast Arkansas on Jan. 6, the HUB was prepared. Thanks to community donations, they had a surplus of food, coats, and handwarmers. Now, after the impact of that storm, the focus is shifting toward financial donations.

The HUB distributes lunches every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To keep that program going, they need more money.

“(The need) is really financial. That’s what we could use the most. We want to continue our lunch program through this hurdle, and that takes money,” Kimberly Chase, director of the HUB, said.

The hurdle is the latest wave of COVID.

Due to the pandemic, the HUB has gone through several changes. They’ve decreased their total number of volunteers to just four, and that could drop again. Additionally, the lunch program is now grab-and-go. Before, participants could enter the facility and sit down to eat. Now, that’s not an option.

In-person appointments have mostly switched to over-the-phone appointments as well as the Omicron variant spreads across Northeast Arkansas.

Chase said the best way to help right now is to donate.

Donations can be made in person, through PayPal, or via the HUB’s website.

