Jan. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more warm day before more seasonable temperatures return for Friday and the chance of Winter Weather moves in on Saturday.

Clouds start to increase Friday, but we stay dry until later that night. Our attentions will the turn to Saturday.

We will start the day off with rain in most areas as temperatures will be above freezing. Temperatures should drop throughout the day, bring us a chance to see a changeover to snow.

There are still a lot of questions with this system. I think someone sees a decent snow event, especially in the mountains.

The track of the system, how much cold air moves, and how much moisture is left will dictate how much snow people will see.

A lot to unpack as we get closer. We’ll be here watching it for you.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro.

COVID-19 testing kits in high demand.

Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.

Mid-Southerners feel impacts of supply chain shortages.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.