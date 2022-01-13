Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jan. 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more warm day before more seasonable temperatures return for Friday and the chance of Winter Weather moves in on Saturday.

Clouds start to increase Friday, but we stay dry until later that night. Our attentions will the turn to Saturday.

We will start the day off with rain in most areas as temperatures will be above freezing. Temperatures should drop throughout the day, bring us a chance to see a changeover to snow.

There are still a lot of questions with this system. I think someone sees a decent snow event, especially in the mountains.

The track of the system, how much cold air moves, and how much moisture is left will dictate how much snow people will see.

A lot to unpack as we get closer. We’ll be here watching it for you.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro.

COVID-19 testing kits in high demand.

Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.

Mid-Southerners feel impacts of supply chain shortages.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The Region 8 News StormTEAM warns another round of winter weather could move into Northeast...
Wintry weather possible this weekend
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says

Latest News

Area schools announce mask policies, AMI days
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
A groundbreaking was held Wednesday at Union Street Park in Jonesboro. It is a $300,000 park...
Park dedicated in downtown Jonesboro
Mental Health Medication prescriptions in Arkansas saw the third highest raise nationwide in...
End-of-year data raises mental health concerns