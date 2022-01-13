Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Musselman has surgery, will miss at least 2 games

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman had successful surgery today to repair a full tear of the supraspinatus tendon and partial tears to the infraspinatus and subscapularis tendons in his left shoulder. Coach Musselman is expected to miss at least two games, starting with the Razorbacks’ game at LSU this Saturday (Jan. 15). Assistant coach Keith Smart will serve as interim head coach in his absence.

Smart joined the Razorback staff this past summer after 22 years coaching professionally, including head coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the NBA as well as the Fort Wayne Fury of the CBA.

Quote from Wesley K. Cox, M.D

”Almost six weeks ago, Coach Musselman sustained a significant shoulder injury in practice after a collision with a player. An MRI confirmed his shoulder had torn tendons and would require surgery. The goal was to use daily physical therapy and treatment as well as a steroid injection to delay the surgery as many weeks as we could, none of which have offered any significant improvement. At this time, surgery to repair the tears were necessary due to the amount of pain and instability he was experiencing and to mitigate the risk for significant complications in the future. Coach Musselman is expected to do very well and ultimately make a full recovery.”

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
The Region 8 News StormTEAM warns another round of winter weather could move into Northeast...
Wintry weather possible this weekend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Paragould announced that former A-State assistant coach David Gunn will be the new Rams head...
Former A-State assistant David Gunn named Paragould head football coach
Blake Grupe kicked a game winning field goal Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 27-24.
Former Arkansas State K Blake Grupe commits to Notre Dame
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Appalachian State Thursday night
Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21)...
Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou 87-43