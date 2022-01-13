Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution, according to Pennsylvania’s attorney general.(Business Wire/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Navient, a large student loan servicer, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices for $1.85 billion, Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced Thursday.

The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release.

“Navient repeatedly and deliberately put profits ahead of its borrowers – it engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education,” Shapiro said in the release.

The settlement involves 39 state attorneys general and resolves claims that Navient led student borrowers into long-term forbearances instead of giving them advice on less costly repayment plans, Shapiro said.

Navient said it did not act illegally, and it did not admit any fault in the settlement, The New York Times reported.

“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” Mark Heleen, Navient’s chief legal officer said, according to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
The Region 8 News StormTEAM warns another round of winter weather could move into Northeast...
Wintry weather possible this weekend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department...
Probe finds ‘unintentional mistakes’ in Petito, Laundrie police stop
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela
Biden: Wearing mask 'patriotic duty'