Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
As much as 4 inches of snow is expected with higher elevations receiving as much 6 inches or...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8 counties
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The local course, Disc side of Heaven, which plays host the Jonesboro Open each year.
New sport taking Northeast Arkansas by storm
Representatives with the HUB are reaching out to the community for help.
The HUB hands out lunches, need for donations growing
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica