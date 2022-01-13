Energy Alert
New sport taking Northeast Arkansas by storm

The local course, Disc side of Heaven, which plays host the Jonesboro Open each year.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Disc golf has seen a rise in popularity recently and with sign up fully booked in record time for this year’s Jonesboro Open, it shows the grip the sport really has.

Also known as frisbee golf, the sport is based off natural golf. However, instead of using a club, people use a frisbee or disc of some sort.

It’s a sport that Cameron Campbell, the Owner of Play It Again Sports, says has gained a lot of traction in recent years.

“It’s really neat it’s one of those things that is an addicting sport,” said Campbell. “From everybody you talk to, they jump in and the first time they play, they just want to keep going, they get enamored with it very quickly.”

The growth can be seen with this year’s Jonesboro Open, the annual disc golf tournament where professionals from all over participate. This year’s tournament filled up in record time, and tickets have already been selling.

For more information on the April tournament, visit here.

