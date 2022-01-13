Snow Still Likely Saturday

One last nice day as temperatures get back into the 50s. Some may briefly touch 60! Colder air moves back in tonight and Friday. Cloud cover helps keep highs in the 40s. No precipitation is expected until late Friday night, likely after midnight. It’ll start as rain before switching to snow throughout the day. Not everyone switches at the same time as cold air may be slow to move in. The quicker you switch, the higher amounts you’ll get. Heavy snow may develop on the backside of the system into Sunday morning raising totals for some. These bands will be small and the gradient between snow and a lot of snow will be quick. Roads will become snow-covered and slick as the sun starts to go down and snowfall rates increase. There may be a sharp gradient between a lot of snow and a little snow. Highs get back into the 40s early next week. There’s a lot to still unpack from this weekend’s winter storm!

