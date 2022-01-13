Overwhelming demand for COVID tests prompts library to change distribution

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is changing the way it doles out free COVID-19 tests.

A day after it distributed 540 testing kits within a few hours, library officials now say the tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, staff will distribute the tests from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m. each day, or until they run out of tests.

Pickup takes place along Haven Street in front of the bookmobile garage.

Those picking up tests must stay in their vehicles and wear masks. Tests will not be distributed inside the library.

Brandi Hodges, public relations manager for the library, stated they will receive the tests “in waves” from the local health unit. The library will post updates on their social media pages when the tests become available.

For more information, call 870-935-5133.

