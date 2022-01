JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $300,000 park in downtown Jonesboro received its official unveiling Wednesday.

According to the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, a groundbreaking was held for Union Street Park.

Wednesday afternoon, the Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony for Union Street Park. This $300,000... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Officials said they are hopeful the park will help revitalize the downtown area and create a common place in the area, as well as an area for fitness.

