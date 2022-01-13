Energy Alert
Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou 87-43

Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21)...
Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - JD Notae scored 19 points, Jaylin Williams had a double-double and Arkansas used a dominant first half to roll to an 87-43 win over Missouri.

Trey Wade scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Razorbacks, who had lost five of six games to fall out of the Top 25. Arkansas scored the first seven points of the game and followed a 3-pointer by the Tigers with a 19-0 run to lead 26-3.

The Razorbacks were 11-of-15 shooting while the Tigers started the game 1 of 13 and went 3 of 21 to trail 49-15 at halftime. Javon Pickett scored 12 points for the Tigers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

