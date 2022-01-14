Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night will feature more conference games around Northeast Arkansas. Logan profiles Melbourne girls basketball. The Lady Bearkatz are undefeated, NEA Tournament, & Kell Classic champions. Melbourne is aiming for their 4th straight state title.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/2022)

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Girls)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Boys)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Girls)

Paragould at Batesville (Boys)

Paragould at Batesville (Girls)

Highland at Valley View (Girls)

Brookland at Trumann (Girls)

Bay at Buffalo Island Central (Boys)

Bay at Buffalo Island Central (Girls)

Marmaduke at Riverside (Boys)

Fast Break Feature: Melbourne girls basketball

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
As much as 4 inches of snow is expected with higher elevations receiving as much 6 inches or...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8 counties
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The FBI were investigating a crime scene on Falls Street Thursday morning.
FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts

Latest News

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/13/22)
Bearcats beat Trumann Thursday in 4A-3 matchup
Brookland boys beat Trumann in 4A-3 tilt
AAA reveals host sites for 2022 state and regional tournaments
Paragould announced that former A-State assistant coach David Gunn will be the new Rams head...
Former A-State assistant David Gunn named Paragould head football coach