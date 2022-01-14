Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/22)

Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night will feature more conference games around Northeast Arkansas. Logan profiles Melbourne girls basketball. The Lady Bearkatz are undefeated, NEA Tournament, & Kell Classic champions. Melbourne is aiming for their 4th straight state title.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/2022)

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Girls)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Boys)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Girls)

Paragould at Batesville (Boys)

Paragould at Batesville (Girls)

Highland at Valley View (Girls)

Brookland at Trumann (Girls)

Bay at Buffalo Island Central (Boys)

Bay at Buffalo Island Central (Girls)

Marmaduke at Riverside (Boys)

Fast Break Feature: Melbourne girls basketball

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.