Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta transfers to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to add P5 transfers to the pack.

Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta announced Friday that he’s transferring to Arkansas State. The Georgia native played in 35 games over the last 3 seasons.

Mwikuta played in all 14 games in the 2021 season. He lined up on defense and special teams. Mwikuta recorded a tackle for a loss against Mercer. He had a touchdown for the Crimson Tide against Texas A&M, King recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones knows Mwikuta well from his years on the Alabama staff. He described the position needs for the Red Wolves after the December signing period. “You know the lines of scrimmage, particularly the offensive line. We need to continue to add to that, particularly maybe an older player. The linebacker area is another position of need, where we have to continue to work our competitive depth there. We’ll look for the best players available, that really fit our profile. If you really look at specific needs, it could still be at running back. The offensive line, the linebacker position, and then any player that makes us a better football team and a better football program moving forward.”

You can see more info on the Red Wolves 2022 signees here.

Arkansas State - National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: #57 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

247 Sports: #66 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

On3: #70 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

2022 ARKANSAS STATE RECRUITING CLASS

Saidou Ba: 6-6, 285, Fr., OL, Memphis, Tenn. (PURE Academy)*

Ja’Quez Cross: 5-11, 185, Fr.-R, ATH, Hampton, Ark. (Purdue)

Jaxon Dailey: 6-3, 215, Fr., QB, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)*

Websley Etienne: 6-0, 185 , Fr., S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)

Daverrick Jenkins: 6-2, 175, Fr., WR, Miami, Fla. (Northwestern HS)

Kadan Lewis: 6-2, 260, Fr., DL, Houma, La. (Terrebonne HS)

Javante Mackey: 6-3, 215, Fr. LB, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Miller McCrumby: 6-4, 205, Fr., TE, Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)*

James Reed III: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan HS)

Ahmad Robinson: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)*

Ashtin Rustemeyer: 6-2, 270, Fr., DL, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran HS)

Mike Sharpe II: 5-11, 190, Fr., RB, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)*

Eddie Smith: 6-0, 190, Jr.-R, DB, Slidell, La. (Illinois/Alabama)*

Terion Sugick: 6-2, 297, Fr.-R, DL, Landover, Md. (Vanderbilt)*

Blayne Toll: 6-6, 245, DE, So., Hazen, Ark. (Colorado/Arkansas)

Aleric Watson: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Middle Tennessee Christian School)

Elijah Zollicoffer: 6-6, 330, Fr., DL, Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)

Keyron Crawford: 6-5, 240, Fr., DE, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)

King Mwikuta: 6-5, 238, Jr., LB, Troup, Ga. (Alabama)*

*Midyear signee eligible to participate in A-State’s 2022 spring camp

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.