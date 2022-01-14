Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta transfers to Arkansas State

Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta announced Friday that he's transferring to Arkansas State.
Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta announced Friday that he's transferring to Arkansas State.(Source: Alabama Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to add P5 transfers to the pack.

Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta announced Friday that he’s transferring to Arkansas State. The Georgia native played in 35 games over the last 3 seasons.

Mwikuta played in all 14 games in the 2021 season. He lined up on defense and special teams. Mwikuta recorded a tackle for a loss against Mercer. He had a touchdown for the Crimson Tide against Texas A&M, King recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones knows Mwikuta well from his years on the Alabama staff. He described the position needs for the Red Wolves after the December signing period. “You know the lines of scrimmage, particularly the offensive line. We need to continue to add to that, particularly maybe an older player. The linebacker area is another position of need, where we have to continue to work our competitive depth there. We’ll look for the best players available, that really fit our profile. If you really look at specific needs, it could still be at running back. The offensive line, the linebacker position, and then any player that makes us a better football team and a better football program moving forward.”

You can see more info on the Red Wolves 2022 signees here.

Arkansas State - National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: #57 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

247 Sports: #66 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

On3: #70 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

2022 ARKANSAS STATE RECRUITING CLASS

  • Saidou Ba: 6-6, 285, Fr., OL, Memphis, Tenn. (PURE Academy)*
  • Ja’Quez Cross: 5-11, 185, Fr.-R, ATH, Hampton, Ark. (Purdue)
  • Jaxon Dailey: 6-3, 215, Fr., QB, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)*
  • Websley Etienne: 6-0, 185 , Fr., S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)
  • Daverrick Jenkins: 6-2, 175, Fr., WR, Miami, Fla. (Northwestern HS)
  • Kadan Lewis: 6-2, 260, Fr., DL, Houma, La. (Terrebonne HS)
  • Javante Mackey: 6-3, 215, Fr. LB, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)
  • Miller McCrumby: 6-4, 205, Fr., TE, Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)*
  • James Reed III: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan HS)
  • Ahmad Robinson: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)*
  • Ashtin Rustemeyer: 6-2, 270, Fr., DL, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran HS)
  • Mike Sharpe II: 5-11, 190, Fr., RB, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)*
  • Eddie Smith: 6-0, 190, Jr.-R, DB, Slidell, La. (Illinois/Alabama)*
  • Terion Sugick: 6-2, 297, Fr.-R, DL, Landover, Md. (Vanderbilt)*
  • Blayne Toll: 6-6, 245, DE, So., Hazen, Ark. (Colorado/Arkansas)
  • Aleric Watson: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Middle Tennessee Christian School)
  • Elijah Zollicoffer: 6-6, 330, Fr., DL, Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)
  • Keyron Crawford: 6-5, 240, Fr., DE, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)
  • King Mwikuta: 6-5, 238, Jr., LB, Troup, Ga. (Alabama)*

*Midyear signee eligible to participate in A-State’s 2022 spring camp

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
The FBI were investigating a crime scene on Falls Street Thursday morning.
FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Snow becomes widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Jan. 13: What you need to know

Latest News

Jireh Washington had a career high 25 points Thursday night. Arkansas State beat Appalachian...
Washington has 25 pts & game winner, A-State women’s hoops beats Appalachian State
Red Wolves women's basketball moves to 2-1 in SBC play
Washington has 25 pts & game winner, A-State women’s hoops beats Appalachian State
Arkansas State women's basketball interim head coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Jireh Washington, Morgan Wallace after 1/13/22 win over App State
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Musselman has surgery, will miss at least 2 games