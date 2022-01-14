Humane society holds fundraiser in honor of Betty White

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society holds a fundraiser every month to go toward supplies, vaccinations, and other costs of operations.

They had a plan for January, but it all changed with the news of Betty White’s passing. Instead of doing a ball drop for the new year, they dedicated it to the late actress.

“For January, kind of just came up with a ball drop to start the new year. Unfortunately, Betty White passed and pretty much every shelter was doing something in her honor, so we just switched gears and tried to raise as many tickets for a ball drop for her honor,” Hillary Starnes, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, said.

For every donation, a ball was added with a corresponding number.

Then, when the balls were dropped from 45 feet in the air, the one closest to a target on the ground won a prize of $460, equal to a fourth of the donation total.

Congratulations to the winner, Gayle Shanlever, who walked away with the big prize.

