Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Humane society holds fundraiser in honor of Betty White

One lucky winner took home more than $400
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society holds a fundraiser every month to go toward supplies, vaccinations, and other costs of operations.

They had a plan for January, but it all changed with the news of Betty White’s passing. Instead of doing a ball drop for the new year, they dedicated it to the late actress.

“For January, kind of just came up with a ball drop to start the new year. Unfortunately, Betty White passed and pretty much every shelter was doing something in her honor, so we just switched gears and tried to raise as many tickets for a ball drop for her honor,” Hillary Starnes, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, said.

For every donation, a ball was added with a corresponding number.

Then, when the balls were dropped from 45 feet in the air, the one closest to a target on the ground won a prize of $460, equal to a fourth of the donation total.

Congratulations to the winner, Gayle Shanlever, who walked away with the big prize.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
The FBI were investigating a crime scene on Falls Street Thursday morning.
FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts
Snow becomes widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Bread is one of the many things that go first when people go to the grocery store before winter...
Rush at the supermarket, days before winter weather forecast
ARDOT is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
Winter storm forces ARDOT to prep roads in unique way
Intimidator will build and ship Spartan Mowers to people across the state and beyond.
Toro buys Batesville mower company
Officials said patients will be swabbed from their vehicles under the awning at the entrance...
St. Bernards to host free COVID testing Saturday