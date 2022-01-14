Jan. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Cloud cover helps keep highs in the 40s on Friday. No precipitation is expected until late Friday night, likely after midnight. That is when the forecast becomes more active.

The chance for wintry weather is likely on Saturday, but precipitation will NOT start off as snow. When you wake up Saturday morning and through most of the morning, it will be raining and temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Rain will switch over to snow from west to east. The quicker you switch, the higher amounts you’ll get. A heavy snow band could set up somewhere in Region 8. That is where the uncertainty lies.

Models are still trying to pinpoint where the heaviest snow with sit up. These bands will be small and the gradient between snow and a lot of snow will be quick.

Roads will become snow-covered and slick as the sun starts to go down and snowfall rates increase. There may be a sharp gradient between a lot of snow and a little snow. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Region 8.

Highs get back into the 40s early next week. There’s a lot to still unpack from this weekend’s winter storm!

The search continues for woman lost on the Arkansas River.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses.

The state of Arkansas reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new record.

As Omicron surges across the state, eateries and local diners are having to shut their doors to deal with staffing shortages caused by the virus.

