NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/13/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Thursday featured conference matchups all over Northeast Arkansas.

Brookland 47, Trumann 32 (Boys)

Blytheville 50, Southside 32 (Boys)

Southside 49, Blytheville 8 (Girls)

Hoxie 55, Gosnell 45 (Boys)

Marmaduke 27, Riverside 21 (Girls)

Izard County 68, Viola 63 (Boys - Gunner Gleghorn: 37 pts)

Viola 60, Izard County 19 (Girls - Lady Longhorns head coach Jason Hughes wins 400th game)

