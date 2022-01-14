NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/13/22)
Thursday featured conference matchups all over Northeast Arkansas.
Brookland 47, Trumann 32 (Boys)
Blytheville 50, Southside 32 (Boys)
Southside 49, Blytheville 8 (Girls)
Hoxie 55, Gosnell 45 (Boys)
Marmaduke 27, Riverside 21 (Girls)
Izard County 68, Viola 63 (Boys - Gunner Gleghorn: 37 pts)
Viola 60, Izard County 19 (Girls - Lady Longhorns head coach Jason Hughes wins 400th game)
