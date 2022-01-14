Poplar Bluff police say good Samaritans helped with 2 recent arrests

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say some citizens have helped with two recent, unconnected arrests.

On December 28, they say an officer was trying to arrest a suspect during a domestic assault investigation in the 1300 block of Shelby Road. During the arrest, the suspect began to resist and three good Samaritans helped in restraining the suspect until handcuffs were put on.

On January 7, police were conducted a drug investigation in the 900 block of North Westwood Blvd.

During the investigation, the suspect ran away.

Police say a good Samaritan saw officers chasing the suspect as they were approaching him. The good Samaritan caught the suspect and held him until he was handcuffed.

While the police department doesn’t condone citizen involvement in criminal investigations, they wanted to thank these good Samaritans for helping.

“These actions show how the citizens of Poplar Bluff are willing to help and support our Law Enforcement Officers while trying to make the community safer,” according to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

