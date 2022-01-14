Energy Alert
Rush at the supermarket, days before winter weather forecast

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Walking into a grocery store days before a winter storm, you tend to see a lot of empty shelves.

It is a situation that Bill’s Cost-Plus manager Felix Gallion says his store is ready for.

Since Thursday, Gallion said he has seen an influx of people in the store and says that early in the week, he made sure that they were prepared.

“Normally, when we start hearing the chances of snow, ice, or any inclement weather, we will start calling on those bread companies, milk companies,” said Gallion. “Trying to get the production up on those items so we can get them in the stores.”

Gallion said that the bread and the milk are usually the items hit hardest, but he added that they are a couple you would not think go quickly.

“Biggest things are always bread, milk, and eggs,” said Gallion. “As well as anything to make chili with, saltine crackers, chili beans, ground beef, they are going to make something that will last them a couple of days.”

Crowds have been steady at Bill’s Cost-plus and one customer said she was trying to get there to beat the rush.

“I am going in to buy some cream, some chips, and other things just in case we get snowed in,” said Zelba Black.

Gallion stressed that is important to get what you need just in case, saying when it starts snowing you do not know when it might stop.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

