Small businesses anticipate growth in Osceola

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in Osceola are expecting to see more growth in foot traffic and clientele after U.S. Steel selects the city for their multi-billion dollar expansion project.

Kylie Jones, an employee with The Pill Peddler Pharmacy, said she is excited to see businesses thrive from the effects of the expansion.

“I think that it will inevitably help us a lot,” Jones said.

Jones mentioned The Pill Peddler Pharmacy is a hybrid business that fulfills prescriptions and also sells retail items like “home decor, perfume, and baby clothes.”

Real estate is also expected to see growth, according to Ken Kennemore, owner of Kennemore Real Estate and Insurance Agency.

“We’re going to have some new developments to start,” Kennemore said. “There’s been some inquiries. I had one yesterday afternoon.”

He added he looks forward to seeing more small businesses come into town, so others can eat and shop local.

“We would all love to have ten restaurants and men’s clothing stores, women’s clothing stores,” he said.

Kennemore mentioned his late father-- former Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore -- would be proud of how Big River Steel has expanded, given he was the key component in bringing the steel mill to town.

