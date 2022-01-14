Energy Alert
A Few Changes to the Forecast for Saturday.

January 14th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Friday won’t be as nice as Thursday was. No 60s and not much sun make it a colder day. A few rain showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning as rain chances rise. Everyone starts out as rain and sees a slow transition to snow throughout the day. Temperatures trending warmer overnight for much of Saturday is not looking good for higher snowfall totals. 2-4″ is a more realistic “worst-case” scenario. Any 4″+ spots stay isolated or in higher elevations. Snow will start to accumulate first in the Ozarks late Saturday morning at the earliest. Roads go downhill fast as snow comes down so it’s probably a good idea for most of Region 8 to be home by Saturday afternoon and then take your plans hour by hour based on the weather. Snow becomes widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning and this is when most pick up the bulk of their snow. Snow moves out by sunrise Sunday. Stay tuned for more changes to the forecast!

