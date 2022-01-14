St. Bernards to host free COVID testing Saturday

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held Saturday in Jonesboro.

According to a news release from St. Bernards Healthcare, the clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave.

The hospital bought a limited supply of rapid antigen tests available for people with COVID-like symptoms who do not have immediate access to a test.

Patients will be swabbed from their vehicles under the awning at the entrance and no insurance information will be taken.

However, people will be alerted of a positive or negative status from the test.

The clinic will be done in conjunction with the Arkansas National Guard already at the hospital.

For more information, call the hospital’s helpline at 870-207-7300.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

