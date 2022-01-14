Toro buys Batesville mower company

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Toro Company announced Friday it had purchased The Intimidator Group of Batesville for $400 million.

The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures zero-turn Spartan Mowers.

“The addition of Spartan Mowers to our portfolio strategically positions us to be an even stronger player in the large and rapidly growing zero-turn mower market,” said Richard M. Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company.

Robert and Becky Foster, owners of Intimidator Group, said their success and growth were the result of their dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers.

“With a shared commitment to furthering innovation, serving customers, and supporting our people and communities, we look forward to joining The Toro Company and continuing to provide best-in-class products and service to our customers,” the Fosters were quoted as saying.

According to Friday’s news release, the transaction has received customary regulatory approvals.

