Truck driver credited with saving crash victim from McCracken Co. creek

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid westbound Interstate 24 at the 10 mile marker on Thursday as they responded to a wreck.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle reportedly veered off the road and crashed into the creek.

Emergency crews were on scene.

35-year-old Michael Fiers, who works for Jason’s Collision Center in Paducah, was traveling and saw the collision.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says that Fiers went into the creek and pulled the driver to safety.

59-year-old Kenneth Smith was taken to a local hospital to be treated after he was free.

“The outcome of this collision could have been drastically different had it not been for the quick thinking and actions of Mr. Fiers,” Lieutenant Ryan Willcutt with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said. “We here at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to publicly recognize Mr. Fiers on a job well done!”

Avoid I-24 at the 10-mile marker westbound. A vehicle has reportedly veered off the roadway and crashed into the water. Emergency responders are on the way.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 14, 2022

