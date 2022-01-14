Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Washington has 25 pts & game winner, A-State women’s hoops beats Appalachian State

Jireh Washington had a career high 25 points Thursday night. Arkansas State beat Appalachian...
Jireh Washington had a career high 25 points Thursday night. Arkansas State beat Appalachian State 98-92.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dynamic fourth quarter, featuring 14 points by Jireh Washington, lifted the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to its second straight victory in Sun Belt Conference play, a 98-92 shootout win over Appalachian State.

Washington led the Red Wolves (9-7, 2-1 SBC) with a career-best 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. Her performance was crucial down the stretch, as 12 of her 14 fourth-quarter points were part of an 18-7 run to end the contest, including the game’s last six points.

All five starters scored in double figures, as Keya Patton registered 19 points and 6 boards, while Morgan Wallace notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Trinitee Jackson scored 16 points to go with 7 rebounds, while Mailyn Wilkerson registered 10 points.

Both teams shot over 50 percent in the contest, with A-State edging the Mountaineers (6-8, 0-1) with a 52.9 percent (37-70) mark. App State connected on 35 of 67 shots (52.2 percent), but the free throw line was where the game was ultimately decided. The Red Wolves made 20 of 22 at the line (90.9 percent), the best mark since achieving the same feat against Georgia Southern on March 2, 2019.

A-State also made its hay with late defensive stops, forcing seven of App State’s 18 turnovers in the second half, but four in the fourth quarter and three in the final four minutes. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, only coughed up 13 takeaways and nabbed 13 steals.

Six players scored in double digits for the Mountaineers, led by Janay Sanders’ 19 points. Alexia Allesch added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while Emily Carver also provided a spark off the bench for 14 points on three treys. Faith Alston added 12 points, while Michaela Porter and Brooke Bigott contributed 10 apiece.

Jackson netted the game’s first five points before App State got on the board and ultimately tied it up early, before an 8-0 run pushed the Red Wolves ahead 20-12 with two minutes to go. The Mountaineers closed on a 6-0 stretch, with Alston responsible for four of those points to make it 20-18 A-State after one quarter.

The Mountaineers, looking to keep pace with the Scarlet and Black, took their first lead of the contest on a Dane Bertonlina trey at the 8:42 mark. A Wilkerson 3-pointer and Jackson layup moved momentum back in A-State’s favor, but Allesch closed the half with seven of the last 10 points to give App State a 48-44 edge at the break. Both teams were efficient from the field, with Appalachian State shooting 58.8 percent (20-34) and A-State shooting at a 46.2 percent (18-39) clip in the first 20 minutes.

A-State tied it at 52-all on a Wilkerson 3-pointer before Patton added another from deep to push the Red Wolves ahead by four with 5:33 left in the third. The Mountaineers then reclaimed momentum with an 11-0 run, capped off by a Bigott trey that made it 66-59 with 2:51 to play. After an Alston layup handed App State its largest lead, up eight with 1:23 left, A-State closed the quarter strong with a 7-1 stretch to make it 73-71 Mountaineers after three quarters.

The Red Wolves closed the back-and-forth contest, which included 14 ties and a dozen lead changes, with a strong final 10 minutes, starting with Washington’s game-tying layup early on. App State would move back ahead by seven, but Washington and company charged ahead, making key inside shots or getting to the line the rest of the way. A-State made 10-of-13 field goals in the fourth, while going 7-for-8 at the foul line to earn the win.

NEXT UP

A-State concludes its home stand Saturday, hosting Coastal Carolina. Tip-off versus the Chanticleers is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
As much as 4 inches of snow is expected with higher elevations receiving as much 6 inches or...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8 counties
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The FBI were investigating a crime scene on Falls Street Thursday morning.
FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts

Latest News

Red Wolves women's basketball moves to 2-1 in SBC play
Washington has 25 pts & game winner, A-State women’s hoops beats Appalachian State
Arkansas State women's basketball interim head coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Jireh Washington, Morgan Wallace after 1/13/22 win over App State
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Musselman has surgery, will miss at least 2 games
Paragould announced that former A-State assistant coach David Gunn will be the new Rams head...
Former A-State assistant David Gunn named Paragould head football coach