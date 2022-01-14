Winter storm forces ARDOT to prep roads in unique way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a chance of winter weather over the weekend, ARDOT is preparing the roads. However, they’re doing it differently than normal.

Instead of treating the main roads with brine, they’re starting with secondary roads.

Typically, they would start with main roads and then move on to the secondary ones. But in this case, they’re worried the brine would be gone by the time of impact, due to traffic and rain.

“We’re kind of running exactly backwards this time. We’re doing a few primaries like the interstates and a few of our very main roads, but we really believe the way the rain is going to be, we’ll lose all effectiveness more on our main roads than we will on our secondary systems,” ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said.

Though we don’t currently know how much accumulation to expect, any amount of winter weather can have an impact on the roads. Even if roads are pretreated, it doesn’t mean they will be completely safe.

If you’re going to be out on the roads this weekend, make sure to exercise caution when doing so.

As a Jonesboro police officer said, drive like you’ve got a pot of grandma’s chili in the front seat with no lid and you’re heading to Sunday dinner.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.