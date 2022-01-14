Work on the Pine Street Bridge in Poplar Bluff to impact drivers, boaters

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Renovations on the Pine Street Bridge in Poplar Bluff will affect the way some residents travel through the city.

Slated to begin in the next few months, folks may have to find alternate roads to travel.

“We have about 13,000 people a day that travel across those bridges,” said City Manager Matt Winters.

He said there are two bridges on West Pine, one for the east bound traffic and another for the westbound traffic, and all four lanes stay busy.

“A lot of folks coming into town, and a lot of folks driving from the east side of Poplar Bluff to the more business district of Poplar Bluff. So, it sees a lot of traffic.”

The West Pine bridge in Poplar Bluff has been a staple within the community since it was built in 1934. With construction slated to begin soon, residents should expect delays and disruptions.

“I think the biggest impact is going to be to the vehicle traffic. They will reduce it down from four lanes down to two right there. To come across the bridge,” said Winters.

He said the boat traffic on the Black River will also be affected during the construction, yet folks will be alerted on how to proceed as the work begins.

“MoDOT’s going to be providing that information. Public announcements and postings that we will be sure we get to work to communicate to the residents here to.”

He’s asking for the public to be patient as the Missouri Department of Transportation works to keep them safe.

“We’re confident that they are going to work through it as quickly as they can,” he said. “We are there to help and work and support them. And this bridge is going to be done and it’ll be a nice addition to our community and safer for our residents and folks traveling across those bridges.”

The MoDOT-sponsored project is estimated to cost around $3.3 million.

