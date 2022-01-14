Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect in the murder of rapper Young Dolph has been booked into the Shelby County jail.

Justin Johnson, 23, was booked Thursday on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Criminal attempt first-degree murder

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Employ firearm with intent to commit felony

Theft of property 10,000-$60,000

Violation of sex offender registry act

Johnson is one of three suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder Nov. 17. The rapper was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways. He was captured in Indiana by U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Wednesday, in an Indiana court, he agreed to be extradited back to Memphis.

Johnson’s alleged passenger, Shundale Barnett, was also arrested for accessory after the fact first-degree murder.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was arrested in Southaven in December on a warrant dealing with the theft of a white Mercedes Benz used in Young Dolph’s murder. Smith has since been indicted for first-degree murder.

