Authorities respond to crash at Southwest and Parker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Southwest Drive and Parker Road, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 9:10 p.m. about the crash.
Details are scarce.
However, an ambulance, fire trucks and paramedics are headed to the scene.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.