Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes in Region 8.
The Craighead County Office of Emergency Management said on social media Friday that the centers will be helping people who may have questions about the tornadoes’ impact.
People can visit representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other agencies to learn about disaster assistance, officials said in a media release.
The locations for the centers include:
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY
- First Baptist Church in Monette, 18847 Highway 18, Monette. It will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 19.
JACKSON COUNTY
- Diaz City Hall, 3401 S. Main St., Newport. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Jan. 20.
POINSETT COUNTY
- Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Dr., Trumann. It will be open Mondays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 18.
