Hospitals could see record-breaking COVID numbers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro hospitals are reporting COVID-19 numbers that are close to their record numbers.

NEA Baptist reported 73 people hospitalized with COVID-19 which is just seven away from their record of 80.

“We’re right there hovering really close to that number again,” NEA Baptist’s Infection Prevention Manager Mike Armstrong said.

Armstrong mentioned it’s unsettling to see the census numbers as healthcare workers become spent going from one COVID patient’s room to the next having to change out “isolation equipment, personal protective equipment, the gown, the gloves the mask and everything.”

Less than five miles apart, St. Bernards fighting the same battle with 83 COVID patients, but their gap to their record of 104 is wider.

St. Bernards’ Vice President of Patient Services Connie Hill said the variant’s high transmissibility could easily get the hospital to break that record.

“We are having more utilization of our regular med-surge beds this time and you would think it’s kind of a good thing, but it’s also a bad thing,” Hill said.

Hill mentioned it’s starting to become a never-ending cycle.

“I think after Delta, everybody thought we done, and we weren’t,” she said. “We might not be done this time either.”

Hill urges people to be proactive against the virus and get vaccinated.

