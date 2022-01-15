Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Consumer Products will lay off 501 employees.

The company filed a letter on January 10 notifying the Kentucky Career Center.

They said they expect all layoffs in Mayfield to be permanent.

The plant, a candle factory, was located on Industrial Drive in Mayfield. Eight people died when it collapsed during a tornado on December 10.

Multiple employees of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory filed a lawsuit against the company.

While many employees are being offered a transfer to a Hickory Point facility, according to the letter, there is not enough room for the entire operation to move, and not all employees will be able to transition to that plant.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest forecast for snow totals in Region 8 - 1/15/22
Winter Storm Warning, Advisories, Watch in effect for areas of Region 8
Emergency crews and firefighters responded Friday to a crash on Johnson and Old Greensboro Road.
At least one injured in motorcycle/vehicle crash
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Southwest Drive and Parker...
Authorities respond to crash at Southwest and Parker
Intimidator will build and ship Spartan Mowers to people across the state and beyond.
Toro buys Batesville mower company
The FBI were investigating a crime scene on Falls Street Thursday morning.
FBI still investigating in Jonesboro, local business reacts

Latest News

Latest forecast for snow totals in Region 8 - 1/15/22
Winter Storm Warning, Advisories, Watch in effect for areas of Region 8
Lady Rams win to start 3-0 in 5A East
Fast Break Friday Night: Paragould sweeps Batesville in 5A East doubleheader
Rebels win, 44-31
2022 Fastbreak Friday Night: Riverside Boys Beats Marmaduke 44-31
Lady Blazers win Friday
Fast Break Friday Night: Valley View girls beat Highland, Trumann girls beat Brookland
Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...
Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath