Motorcycle/vehicle crash reported at Johnson and Old Greensboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle/vehicle crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road, according to Jonesboro police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities released few details about the crash but are asking people to avoid the area due to a helicopter possibly being brought to the area.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.