Motorcycle/vehicle crash reported at Johnson and Old Greensboro
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle/vehicle crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road, according to Jonesboro police.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities released few details about the crash but are asking people to avoid the area due to a helicopter possibly being brought to the area.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
