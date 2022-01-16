NEA NAIA Roundup (1/15/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy day for basketball around Region 8. Lyon, Williams Baptist and Crowley’s Ridge were all in action Saturday.

Crowley’s Ridge 90, Haskell 76 (Men’s Basketball)

Crowley’s Ridge College shot 37 of 68 for 54.4% on the day including seven of 17 from the three-point line en route to a 90-76 Continental Athletic Conference win over Haskell Nations University.

JD Smith led the Pioneers with 23 points in the afternoon. Bo Roberson added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Ke Roberson added 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for CRC. Freshman BJ Johnson made a splash in his season debut with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Haskell 74, Crowley’s Ridge 55 (Women’s Basketball)

Lotti Hoffman led the Lady Pioneers with 10 points in the loss. CRC falls to 1-1 in conference play.

William Woods 69, Lyon 63 (Men’s Basketball)

The Scots had four in double figures, led by Grant Patterson’s 22 points. Lyon drops to 2-4 in conference play.

Lyon 60, William Woods 48 (Women’s Basketball)

Lyon College’s Haley Wesley returned to the team on Saturday afternoon and was the shot in the arm, so to speak, that the Scots needed. Wesley hit for a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, Jade Giron scored 16 points and had nine rebounds and Marleigh Dodson scored 14 points and seven boards in the Scots 60-48 American Midwest Conference win at William Woods University.

The Scots jumped out to a 25-12 first-quarter lead on three 3-pointers from Wesley in the period. Lyon outscored the Owls 26-24 over the next two periods, then held off a late rally in the final minutes to the 12-point victory.

Wesley was 4-of-8 from the three-point line and Dodson went 8-for-10 from the free throw line for the Scots. Giron led with four steals, while Lyon totaled nine for the game. The Scots forced 16 turnovers.

Wesley scored the first five points for Lyon and made two three-pointers in three minutes and Dodson scored on two layups and at the free throw line. Allison Byars made a three-pointer to put Lyon up 17-10 with 2:54 to play in the first quarter.

Giron completed a traditional three-point play and Haley made her third three-pointer of the game for a 25-12 lead. Mari-Hanna Newsom made a three-pointer with 6:48 left before halftime to give the Scots a 34-16 lead. Haley made her fourth trey of the game on Lyon’s next possession for the largest lead of the game at 19 points. The Owls got back to within 12 points by halftime 38-26.

Dodson and Byars made free throws and Wesley put in a basket Byars and Giron put in four points each on the Scots possessions during the latter part of the third quarter. Byars free throws made it a 51-36 game. Newsom made a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, which held as Lyon’s only score until Giron put in a layup with 4:23 to play. Dodson made two free throws during a key time when William Woods had cut the game to 10 points. Giron closed out the game with a jumper for the Scots.

Lyon College improves to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the American Midwest Conference.

Williams Baptist 85, Stephens 51 (Women’s Basketball)

Stephens led in the early minutes of the game 3-2, but that was the only time that they would hold the lead over Williams.

Tristan Richards knocked down two buckets, then Taylor Freeman hit three free throws and hit a layup to help her pass the 1,000 career points threshold with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Offensively, the Lady Eagles hit 47% from the field (28-59), 20% from the three-point line (3-15), and 70% from the free-throw line (26-37). Defensively, Williams held the Stars to under 15 points in each quarter and forced 30 turnovers.

Freeman led all scorers with 15 points. Kaylee Clark had 14 points coming off the bench, as did Kalyssa Hollis who had 11. Also in double figures was Nya Moody and Italei Gray, who both had 10.

Freeman also led the team on the boards with seven.

Gray and Reesa Hampton both had six assists in the game, while Freeman had five steals.

The Lady Eagles are next in action on Thursday, Jan. 20 when they travel to St. Louis, Mo. to take on the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy Eutectics. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

