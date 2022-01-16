Police arrest man in shooting case

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man is facing an assault charge after his arrest in connection with a shooting, according to Steele police.

Carey Graham, 33, of Round Pond was arrested after an investigation with a Jan. 13 shooting on Robins Drive in Steele.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said in a news release that Steele police and Pemiscot County deputies went to the scene after getting a call about a woman being shot.

“Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman was reportedly lying in bed when someone fired shots into the house, one bullet striking the woman,” Stanfield said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police later arrested Graham and found a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Graham was arrested on suspicion of assault-1st, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was arrested on a no-bond warrant.

