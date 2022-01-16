Energy Alert
Quiet but Cold Week Ahead

January 16th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Enjoy the snow if you got it! Rain and a stubborn warm air layer kept a lot from seeing good snow. By the time the transition happened, precipitation was on the way out. Some clouds hang around today while others see sunshine. Temperatures are hard to pinpoint today due to the wide range of snowfall accumulations. If you saw a dusting or nothing, highs should reach the 40s. Any snowpack over an inch may keep temperatures in the 30s. Snow melts quickly today for all. We’ll hit the 50s on Tuesday before our next rain chance. Showers will be light overnight into Wednesday. Really cold air comes in behind the rain for the rest of the week. A few flurries and snow showers can’t be ruled out this weekend. Doesn’t look like anything major.

