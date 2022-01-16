Rain By Midweek

Highs get a little further into the 40s today, and what’s left of the snow will melt under mostly sunny skies. We’ll hit the 50s on Tuesday as southerly winds pick up. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system on Wednesday bringing us showers and light rain. Rainfall doesn’t look very heavy, but the cold air behind it will sting. Temperatures drop to the teens Thursday morning with the wind chill down in single digits. Highs barely make it out of the 30s. Can’t rule out a light wintry mix late on Wednesday. It doesn’t look like a big deal at the moment. Cold air lingers into the weekend.

