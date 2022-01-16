Energy Alert
Rain By Midweek

January 17th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Highs get a little further into the 40s today, and what’s left of the snow will melt under mostly sunny skies. We’ll hit the 50s on Tuesday as southerly winds pick up. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system on Wednesday bringing us showers and light rain. Rainfall doesn’t look very heavy, but the cold air behind it will sting. Temperatures drop to the teens Thursday morning with the wind chill down in single digits. Highs barely make it out of the 30s. Can’t rule out a light wintry mix late on Wednesday. It doesn’t look like a big deal at the moment. Cold air lingers into the weekend.

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
