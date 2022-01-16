Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3GLNbfRHs7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 16, 2022

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

