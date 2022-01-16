Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/10/22 - 1/14/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Westside (Zaiden Kent dishes, Eli Whitmire hits game winning 3)

Our first boys nominee is Westside. With 12 seconds remaining, Zaiden Kent drived and dished, Eli Whitmire hit the go ahead three pointer. The Warriors beat rival Valley View 68 - 66 on Monday.

Buffalo Island Central (Jaron Burrow joins 1,000 pt club)

Our second boys nominee is Buffalo Island Central. Jaron Burrow filled up the box score and joined the 1,000 point club. He had 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 5 assists Friday night. BIC beat Bay 70-58. The Mustangs are 8-0 in 2A-3 play and 19-5 overall.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Paragould (Carson Defries hits 7 threes)

Our first girls nominee is Paragould. Carson Defries was red hot outside the arc on Tuesday. She hit 7 three-pointers as Paragould beat Jonesboro 50-43. The Lady Rams are 3-0 in 5A East play.

Marion (Jessica Robins hits game winner)

Our second girls nominee is Marion. With the game tied at 45 in the final seconds, Jessica Robins drives and lays it in. Marion beat Nettleton 47-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Patriots are 3-0 in 5A East play.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/tetwjpat

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/xx4nnehh

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most roads in Region 8 were clear Sunday with slush or ice patches on them, according to I...
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Emergency crews and firefighters responded Friday to a crash on Johnson and Old Greensboro Road.
At least one injured in motorcycle/vehicle crash
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Southwest Drive and Parker...
Authorities respond to crash at Southwest and Parker
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now

Latest News

Lady Rams win to start 3-0 in 5A East
Fast Break Friday Night: Paragould sweeps Batesville in 5A East doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/22)
Rebels win, 44-31
2022 Fastbreak Friday Night: Riverside Boys Beats Marmaduke 44-31
Lady Blazers win Friday
Fast Break Friday Night: Valley View girls beat Highland, Trumann girls beat Brookland