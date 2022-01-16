Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/10/22 - 1/14/22)

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Westside (Zaiden Kent dishes, Eli Whitmire hits game winning 3)

Our first boys nominee is Westside. With 12 seconds remaining, Zaiden Kent drived and dished, Eli Whitmire hit the go ahead three pointer. The Warriors beat rival Valley View 68 - 66 on Monday.

Buffalo Island Central (Jaron Burrow joins 1,000 pt club)

Our second boys nominee is Buffalo Island Central. Jaron Burrow filled up the box score and joined the 1,000 point club. He had 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 5 assists Friday night. BIC beat Bay 70-58. The Mustangs are 8-0 in 2A-3 play and 19-5 overall.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Paragould (Carson Defries hits 7 threes)

Our first girls nominee is Paragould. Carson Defries was red hot outside the arc on Tuesday. She hit 7 three-pointers as Paragould beat Jonesboro 50-43. The Lady Rams are 3-0 in 5A East play.

Marion (Jessica Robins hits game winner)

Our second girls nominee is Marion. With the game tied at 45 in the final seconds, Jessica Robins drives and lays it in. Marion beat Nettleton 47-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Patriots are 3-0 in 5A East play.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/tetwjpat

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/xx4nnehh

