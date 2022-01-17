A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Demario Davis had a 2021 to remember.
He was enshrined into the Arkansas State Hall of Honor in September. Davis also continued quite the streak in the NFL. The Saints linebacker earned AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season. Davis landed on the 2nd team.
#56 led New Orleans with 105 tackles this season. He also had 3 sacks and 7 passes defended. Davis also earned Pro Football Focus All-Pro 2nd Team accolades.
