A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Demario Davis had a 2021 to remember.

He was enshrined into the Arkansas State Hall of Honor in September. Davis also continued quite the streak in the NFL. The Saints linebacker earned AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season. Davis landed on the 2nd team.

#56 led New Orleans with 105 tackles this season. He also had 3 sacks and 7 passes defended. Davis also earned Pro Football Focus All-Pro 2nd Team accolades.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.