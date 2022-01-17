Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Demario Davis had a 2021 to remember.

He was enshrined into the Arkansas State Hall of Honor in September. Davis also continued quite the streak in the NFL. The Saints linebacker earned AP All-Pro honors for the 3rd straight season. Davis landed on the 2nd team.

#56 led New Orleans with 105 tackles this season. He also had 3 sacks and 7 passes defended. Davis also earned Pro Football Focus All-Pro 2nd Team accolades.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now

Latest News

Two A-State distance records fall at Hawkeye Invitational
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left,...
Arkansas women’s hoops falls to No. 1 South Carolina
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/10/22 - 1/14/22)
2 boys and 2 girls nominees
Hot Shots of the Week Nominees (1/10/2022 - 1/14/2022)