Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker named a FWAA Freshman All-American

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corey Rucker joins some select company.

The Arkansas State wide receiver becomes the 8th player in program history to earn Freshman All-America honors. Rucker was selected Monday by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Mississippi native led the Red Wolves with 59 catches for 826 yards (4th in SBC) and 9 TD (2nd in SBC). Rucker also had 2 carries for 20 yards and a score. He recorded three 100-yard performances in the 2021 season, including a 9 reception, 138 yard, 3 TD performance vs. UCA. Rucker landed on the All-Sun Belt 2nd Team.

Rucker is the first Red Wolf to earn Freshman All-American honors since Ja’Von Rolland-Jones in 2014.

Arkansas State Freshman All-Americans

2021: WR Corey Rucker (FWAA)

2014: DE Ja’Von Rolland Jones (FWAA & Scout)

2012: RB J.D. McKissic (FWAA)

2010: DL Amos Draper (CollegeFootballNews)

2006: RB Reggie Arnold (FWAA & Sporting News)

2006: K Josh Arauco (Sporting News)

2004: LB Josh Williams (Sporting News & CollegeFootballNews)

2004 DB Tyrell Johnson (CollegeFootballNews)

