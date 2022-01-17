Arkansas women’s hoops falls to No. 1 South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.

Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.

South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.

The Gamecocks led by 20 points in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run and taking advantage of an Arkansas scoring drought that lasted almost six minutes.

