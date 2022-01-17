Energy Alert
Arkansas women’s hoops falls to No. 1 South Carolina

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left,...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.

Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.

South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.

The Gamecocks led by 20 points in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run and taking advantage of an Arkansas scoring drought that lasted almost six minutes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

