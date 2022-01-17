Energy Alert
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store

Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.(Cindy Gallagher/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELLSINORE, Mo. (KFVS) - A deer may have been wanting to stock up on some groceries at a southeast Missouri store.

Cindy Gallagher shared video of the deer with us.

She said it happened at a Dollar General in Ellsinore on Sunday evening, January 16.

The deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.

As you can see in the video, the deer was safely herded back outside.

