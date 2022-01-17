Jan. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Quiet weather has overspread Region 8 and more dry weather will persist for the next couple of days.

Showers arrive by Wednesday to give us a little bit of rainfall.

This will be the leading edge of some very cold air by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

People around the country and the world will honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

Jonesboro police set up patrols Sunday night as they looked for leads in a shooting investigation.

A man is accused of shooting a woman inside her home in southeast Missouri.

A local church hosts security workshop to help keep members safe.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital share tips to protect children during omicron surge concerns.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

