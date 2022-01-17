Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jan. 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Quiet weather has overspread Region 8 and more dry weather will persist for the next couple of days.

Showers arrive by Wednesday to give us a little bit of rainfall.

This will be the leading edge of some very cold air by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

People around the country and the world will honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

Jonesboro police set up patrols Sunday night as they looked for leads in a shooting investigation.

A man is accused of shooting a woman inside her home in southeast Missouri.

A local church hosts security workshop to help keep members safe.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital share tips to protect children during omicron surge concerns.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10 pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 1/16/2022
Local church hosts security workshop
Local church hosts security workshop
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads