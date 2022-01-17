Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Local church hosts security workshop

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - To help churches build security plans, Southside Community Church hosted a security workshop.

As times become hard for some, churches run the risk of danger internally and externally.

Workshop Instructor and Owner of 141 Shooting Range, Logan Lee, said these workshops focus on teaching churches what to do to keep everyone safe.

“We wanna make sure that churches are not just emotionally safe, but they are truly physically safe as well,” he said.

Charles Stoddard, the pastor of Southside Community Church, has a safety plan for his church.

“I think it’s important to value people and to have a church security plan is not just protecting people at the church but protecting the people who may be planning to do something,” he said.

The workshop lasted two hours and about 30 people attended.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Emergency crews and firefighters responded Friday to a crash on Johnson and Old Greensboro Road.
At least one injured in motorcycle/vehicle crash
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Southwest Drive and Parker...
Authorities respond to crash at Southwest and Parker

Latest News

Local church hosts security workshop
Local church hosts security workshop
The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now