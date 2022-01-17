Local church hosts security workshop

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - To help churches build security plans, Southside Community Church hosted a security workshop.

As times become hard for some, churches run the risk of danger internally and externally.

Workshop Instructor and Owner of 141 Shooting Range, Logan Lee, said these workshops focus on teaching churches what to do to keep everyone safe.

“We wanna make sure that churches are not just emotionally safe, but they are truly physically safe as well,” he said.

Charles Stoddard, the pastor of Southside Community Church, has a safety plan for his church.

“I think it’s important to value people and to have a church security plan is not just protecting people at the church but protecting the people who may be planning to do something,” he said.

The workshop lasted two hours and about 30 people attended.

