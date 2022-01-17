Missouri task force releases report with recommendations to support small businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A Missouri task force has released its final report of recommendations to support small businesses across the state.

In the report, the Show Me Strong Task Force analyzes small business trends and provides potential solutions related to workforce, supply chain, access to resources, broadband, and support for minority- and women-owned businesses.

“As our state’s economy has recovered, it’s important to continue to support our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “We appreciate the work of the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force members and the opportunities they identified to better address the challenges small businesses face. Their efforts have produced thoughtful recommendations designed to benefit hardworking business owners statewide.”

In addition to a seven-city listening tour, the Task Force worked closely with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses across Missouri. The analysis confirmed that businesses in some industries, such as hospitality and retail, were particularly negatively affected, and businesses across all sectors are experiencing ongoing difficulties with hiring, supply chain issues, and workforce challenges.

The Task Force provided recommendations to help alleviate some of these issues. A few of the recommendations are summarized below:

Improve childcare availability and affordability to aid working families,

Expand and promote hospitality industry apprenticeships,

Update and promote Missouri’s Fast Track program,

Streamline small business interaction with state agencies by creating a “One-Stop Shop” business portal, and

Promote and enhance existing state programs and services to support small, women-, and minority-owned businesses

