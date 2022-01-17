Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri task force releases report with recommendations to support small businesses

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A Missouri task force has released its final report of recommendations to support small businesses across the state.

In the report, the Show Me Strong Task Force analyzes small business trends and provides potential solutions related to workforce, supply chain, access to resources, broadband, and support for minority- and women-owned businesses.

“As our state’s economy has recovered, it’s important to continue to support our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “We appreciate the work of the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force members and the opportunities they identified to better address the challenges small businesses face. Their efforts have produced thoughtful recommendations designed to benefit hardworking business owners statewide.”

In addition to a seven-city listening tour, the Task Force worked closely with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses across Missouri. The analysis confirmed that businesses in some industries, such as hospitality and retail, were particularly negatively affected, and businesses across all sectors are experiencing ongoing difficulties with hiring, supply chain issues, and workforce challenges.

The Task Force provided recommendations to help alleviate some of these issues. A few of the recommendations are summarized below:

  • Improve childcare availability and affordability to aid working families,
  • Expand and promote hospitality industry apprenticeships,
  • Update and promote Missouri’s Fast Track program,
  • Streamline small business interaction with state agencies by creating a “One-Stop Shop” business portal, and
  • Promote and enhance existing state programs and services to support small, women-, and minority-owned businesses

To view the full report of recommendations, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for...
Investigators: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth
A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in...
Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Zach's Midday forecast, Jan. 18
A banner hangs above pet food donations
Community collects money, pet food to honor Betty White
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for afternoon...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/18/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 1/18/22 zoom press conference