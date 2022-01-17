Police investigate Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police set up patrols Sunday night, as they looked for leads in a shooting investigation.

Police got a call at 8:38 p.m. about shots fired in the 2300 block of Willow Road.

When police got there, they noticed damage to an apartment and a vehicle.

Details in the case are limited, and no suspect information was released.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as it is available.

