Police investigate Sunday shooting
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police set up patrols Sunday night, as they looked for leads in a shooting investigation.
Police got a call at 8:38 p.m. about shots fired in the 2300 block of Willow Road.
When police got there, they noticed damage to an apartment and a vehicle.
Details in the case are limited, and no suspect information was released.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Region 8 News will have more information as it is available.
