Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate Sunday shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police set up patrols Sunday night, as they looked for leads in a shooting investigation.

Police got a call at 8:38 p.m. about shots fired in the 2300 block of Willow Road.

When police got there, they noticed damage to an apartment and a vehicle.

Details in the case are limited, and no suspect information was released.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as it is available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Emergency crews and firefighters responded Friday to a crash on Johnson and Old Greensboro Road.
At least one injured in motorcycle/vehicle crash
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Southwest Drive and Parker...
Authorities respond to crash at Southwest and Parker

Latest News

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Steele police arrested a St. Francis County, Arkansas man in connection with a shooting earlier...
Police arrest man in shooting case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Area schools announce mask policies, AMI days