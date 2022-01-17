Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State representative announces he won’t seek re-election

Joe Jett (R-District 56)
Joe Jett (R-District 56)(State of Arkansas House of Representatives)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying he “never set out to make a career in politics,” Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett (R-District 56) announced Monday he would not seek re-election.

Jett represents District 56, which includes Clay County and parts of Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence.

He was first elected to the State House in 2013 as a Democrat. Three years later, he switched parties.

“I never set out to make a career in politics and only wanted to stay as long as I had the desire and could be effective,” he stated in a Jan. 17 news release. “As I look back over the years, I consider myself very fortunate to have played a part in not only setting policy for the state but being able to help so many people in their time of need.”

Jett, who serves as Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, said people occasionally refer to him as “Mr. Chairman.” But, he said the sound of grandsons calling him Pa on a daily basis had become his priority.

“Therefore, I will not be seeking another term representing the great people of this district,” Jett said. “My plans are to come home and be in the way on the farm with both my sons and wrestle with my four little grandsons whenever I feel like it, then teach them to fly an airplane as they get a little older—if their mamas can stand it.”

Jett lives and farms in Success with his wife. He is a member of the Corning Airport Commission and the Corning Economic Commission.

According to his biography on the State of Arkansas House of Representatives website, he is a certified multi-instrument flight instructor.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a mandate for businesses with over 100 employees...
State Chamber comments on Supreme Court ruling
FILE - In an opinion, the Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration on the rule...
Lawmakers, officials react to Supreme Court ruling
Lawmakers this week received an audit that reported 28,352 rounds worth nearly $8,800 that was...
Audit: Arkansas prison surplus ammunition sold by employee
Sikeston City Council leaders want the public to decide on fireworks.
City of Sikeston to vote on proposed firework ordinance