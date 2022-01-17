State representative announces he won’t seek re-election

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying he “never set out to make a career in politics,” Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett (R-District 56) announced Monday he would not seek re-election.

Jett represents District 56, which includes Clay County and parts of Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence.

He was first elected to the State House in 2013 as a Democrat. Three years later, he switched parties.

“I never set out to make a career in politics and only wanted to stay as long as I had the desire and could be effective,” he stated in a Jan. 17 news release. “As I look back over the years, I consider myself very fortunate to have played a part in not only setting policy for the state but being able to help so many people in their time of need.”

Jett, who serves as Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, said people occasionally refer to him as “Mr. Chairman.” But, he said the sound of grandsons calling him Pa on a daily basis had become his priority.

“Therefore, I will not be seeking another term representing the great people of this district,” Jett said. “My plans are to come home and be in the way on the farm with both my sons and wrestle with my four little grandsons whenever I feel like it, then teach them to fly an airplane as they get a little older—if their mamas can stand it.”

Jett lives and farms in Success with his wife. He is a member of the Corning Airport Commission and the Corning Economic Commission.

According to his biography on the State of Arkansas House of Representatives website, he is a certified multi-instrument flight instructor.

