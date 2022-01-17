Two A-State distance records fall at Hawkeye Invitational

When listing certainties, Arkansas State track and field records falling should be included with death and taxes.

On Saturday at the Hawkeye Invitational, a pair of distance records fell. Lexington Hilton smashed the men’s 3000m school record with a meet-record time of 8:07.24, besting the program-best mark of 8:15.34 set by Bob Gray in 1970. Earlier in the day, freshman Cheyenne Melvin knocked down the women’s 600m record that stood since 1992, finishing in 1:33.24.

Sarah Trammel placed second in the women’s 3000m, finishing in 10:15.07, while Kayla Wade registered a career-best time in the mile, finishing seventh in 5:03.85 to move to ninth in school history in the event.

Seth Waters and freshman Lasse Funck took first and second in the men’s 1000, running times of 2:27.01 and 2:27.29, respectively.

On the straightaway, Jonae Cook clocked a career-best time of 7.59 in the women’s 60m with a runner-up finish, while Osereme Erewele placed fourth in 7.67. On the men’s side, Omari Walker made a splash in his collegiate debut, tying for fifth in school history with a prelims mark of 6.84 before finishing fifth in the final.

In the 60m hurdles, rookie Tyra Nabors moved up to eighth in program history in the event with a prelims time of 8.66 before placing seventh in the final.

Carter Shell notched a second-place finish in the men’s long jump, leaping 7.45m (24-5.5)

A-State boasted top-five finishes in the women’s high jump, with Allie Hensley placing third with a mark of 1.65m (5-5.0). Sydney Lane also cleared 1.65m (5-5.0), placing fourth while Camryn Newton Smith finished fifth with a mark of 1.65m (5-3.0).

In the men’s pole vault, Bradley Jelmert matched his indoor best with a clearance of 5.20m (17-0.75), placing second overall. Trace South earned a sixth-place finish

Chastery Fuamatu recorded a season best in the women’s shot put, hurling the implement 13.33m (43-8.75).

A-State returns to action next week in a pair of meets. Some athletes will compete at the Samford Invitational and Multi Thursday and Friday, while others will travel to Nashville, Tenn., for the Vanderbilt Invitational, held Friday and Saturday.

